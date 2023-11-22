'Will & Grace' Star Eric McCormack's Wife Files For Divorce

Eric McCormack's wife is pulling the plug on their union after more than two decades together ... because she just filed for divorce.

Hollywood director Janet Holden beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce the "Will & Grace" star after more than 26 years of marriage.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Janet is going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... and she does not list a date of separation.

Janet is seeking spousal support ... and she wants to end the court's ability to award Eric spousal support. They do not have any minor children together ... as their only son is 21 years old.

Eric and Janet first met in 1994 on the set of the "Lonesome Dove" TV show ... where he was an actor and she was the assistant director. They got hitched in August 1997.