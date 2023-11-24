Oscar Pistorius Granted Early Parole Over Murder of Girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius will soon be a free man ... after being granted parole 2 years earlier than expected for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

The ex-Olympic sprinter and convicted killer was sentenced to 13 years and five months in 2016 for shooting and murdering the 29-year-old -- but after winning his parole board hearing Friday, the Department of Correctional Services in South Africa has granted him parole, effective January 5, 2024.

The terms of his parole state he'll stay and live in the area of Pretoria ... requiring permission from authorities to leave.

He'll also have to join a court-ordered anger management program and do community service -- and the parole conditions will remain in place for 5 years.

Reeva's devasted mother, June Steenkamp, didn't attend the hearing ... saying she "cannot muster the energy to face him again at this stage" .. though she was present at his first request for early release in March, which was denied.

According to Sky News, Steenkamp's mom told reporters outside of the venue at the time she believed he wasn't remorseful and belonged behind bars.

On his end, Pistorius, a double-amputee nicknamed "Blade Runner," has repeatedly claimed he never meant to shoot his partner ... saying he thought she was an intruder.