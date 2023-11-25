Ex-Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Stabbed in Arizona Prison

Infamous ex-cop Derek Chauvin -- who was convicted of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis -- was stabbed in federal prison and rushed to a hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, TMZ has confirmed.

A rep for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tells TMZ ... Chauvin was listed in stable condition after he was assaulted Friday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

In a statement, Ellison said, "I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence. He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

Ellison prosecuted Chauvin in the state murder case after Floyd's 2020 death.

The Bureau of Prisons also issued a statement without naming Chauvin, saying an "incarcerated person" was attacked at the prison around 12:30 PM yesterday. It was unclear who the suspect was, but the Associated Press reported it was another inmate.

Prison staff responded and brought the situation under control while performing "life-saving measures" on the victim, the BOP said, adding that no employees were injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where doctors were treating and evaluating him.

As we previously reported, Chauvin was convicted of Floyd's slaying in a Minnesota state court and sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to a separate federal charge of violating Floyd's civil rights and was given a 21-year term, which he's currently serving at the Arizona prison.

The murder of Floyd was recorded on cell phone video, which was circulated around the world, shocking the public consciousness.

The disturbing nine-and-a-half-minute clip showed Chauvin pressing his knee against the neck of Floyd as he lay helpless on the ground in Minneapolis. Floyd repeatedly cried out that he couldn't breathe, but Chauvin refused to take away his knee until it was too late.