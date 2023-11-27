UFC Champ Sean Strickland Holds Alleged Domestic Violence Suspect At Gunpoint

Play video content Sean Strickland

Put this guy in the Hall of Fame for (alleged) stupid criminals! First ballot.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland captured a man fleeing authorities after he was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident ... and it was all captured on surveillance video!

32-year-old Strickland, who became UFC champ after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September, posted video of the incident, along with an explanation of the WILD story.

"The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house. I initially thought he was stealing my car," Sean described.

The video shows a man, clearly in a hurry, walking onto Strickland's driveway, before attempting to hide between two parked vehicles.

Another angle then shows Sean walking out of his house and toward the driveway while carrying a handgun. The video then cuts back to the first angle, where Strickland has the man at gunpoint.

The suspect seemingly tries to walk away, while Sean and another man follow closely behind him. Strickland gives the feeling man a shove, sending him to the ground, still at gunpoint.

The UFC champ says the alleged criminal was arrested ... though the charges are unclear.

