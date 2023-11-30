21 Savage Links with Emile Smith Rowe After Arsenal Win, Team Honors Him

21 Savage has been soaking up everything London has to offer during his homecoming -- for instance, he was the guest of honor at last night's Arsenal game!!!

The superstar rapper was honored in front of thousands at Emirates Stadium ahead of the match, where he was presented with his own ‘21’ Savage Arsenal jersey.

Arsenal throttled Lens 6-0 and to make 21's homecoming that much sweeter, the rapper's team tells us the stadium followed up by blasting his "Circo Loco" track with Drake ... and cued it to 21's lyrics, “Still gotta see the Gunners win Premier League!”

21 also met with Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe after the game ... a helluva buildup for his sold-out show tonight at the famed O2 Arena!!!

The show will mark 21's first-ever London headlining performance ... having gotten his immigration issues cleared up and his U.S. citizenship this past October after several years in limbo.

We're told 21 will be back stateside in time for plenty of holiday giveaways in the Atlanta area.