Connor Bedard Says Corey Perry Didn't Sleep With His Mom, 'Bunch Of BS'

Connor Bedard is now weighing in on the unfounded rumors that his former teammate, Corey Perry, slept with his mom ... and he was adamant on Friday they're straight up "BS."

The Blackhawks superstar didn't mince words when a reporter asked him about the crass gossip that's surrounded Chicago's hockey team for the past few days ahead of their Saturday game against the Jets in Winnipeg.

"It's just a bunch of BS on the internet," Bedard said, before admitting, "It's of course been an effect on myself and my family."

"And that's not fair," he continued, according to Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope. "But it's out of our control. It's all just fake, made-up stuff."

Bedard is now the third person to deny the baseless allegations that first formulated on X late last month ... joining Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson and Perry himself.

It seems he'll likely be the last, too, because according to hockey reporter Jacob Stoller, Bedard "became annoyed as the questions" about the Perry rumors continued during his Friday meeting with the media.

"I don't need to answer anymore questions about this stuff," Bedard said.

Perry was cut by the Blackhawks on Tuesday -- and while a specific reason for his departure was never given by the team ... it reportedly all had to do with an "alcohol-infused incident" with team staffers and corporate sponsors.

In a statement Perry released on Thursday, the 38-year-old apologized for his "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.