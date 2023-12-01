Ronda Rousey Says She's Not Joining AEW, Focused On Being A Mom

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ronda Rousey isn't going to AEW, according to the former UFC superstar herself who tells us despite not being signed to WWE anymore, she's focused on being a mom, not arm barring women in the squared circle.

TMZ Sports ran into 36-year-old Rousey in Los Angeles earlier this week ... where we asked her about the rumors she could ink a deal to become All Elite.

"No, no, I don't think so," Ronda responded.

Why not?

Mommy duties! 👶

"Just trying to be home with the family, and be a full-time mom," Rousey answered.

Remember, Rousey parted ways with WWE in October -- after signing with the company in 2018 -- and since has wrestled for Ring of Honor (November 17). ROH is owned by AEW ... hence all the speculation.

But, RR, mother of a 2-year-old baby, La'akea, says it's not happening ... at least not now.

There's much more with the UFC Hall of Famer ... who before wrestling played a critical role in elevating women's MMA to a level once thought impossible.

Hubby Travis Browne's career wasn't too shabby, either ... he was a heavyweight contender who beat the likes of Josh Barnett and Alistair Overeem.

We asked Ronda if she'd allow her and Travis' kids to follow in mom's (and dad's) footsteps and go into MMA, or professional wrestling.