Nardo Wick Should Ditch Entourage After Attack on Fan, Says Charlamagne

Charlamagne Tha God wants to see Nardo Wick hire legit security guards instead of the homegrown posse he's used to ... this after his crew unleashed a beating on a fan.

The 'Breakfast Club' chief chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop at the United Justice Coalition Summit this week where he highlighted the many reasons why Nardo needs to travel with a legit team from here on out.

TMZ broke the story, the "Who Want Smoke" rapper became the center of controversy after two members of his entourage went rogue and brutally knocked a selfie-seeking fan unconscious following a show in Florida. The victim's family has since lawyered up.

Charlemagne tells us security's job isn't to beat people up -- it's to make wise, on-the-spot decisions in times of danger and threats and can only do so with the proper training -- which Nardo's crew clearly lacks.

CTG goes on to stress how artists need to audit their entourages to ensure everyone has an actual role and purpose as opposed to being prone to causing trouble ... or lawsuits, which he's sure will be coming Nardo's way.

'Breakfast Club's DJ Envy also advocated for top-notch security artists when we quizzed him on the topic last year, especially when it comes to protecting valuables such as jewelry ... or even your life.

Nardo appears to be open to all advice that could pull him out the hole. He apologized several times to the victim and his family. Only time will tell if it'll be enough to keep the complaints outta court.