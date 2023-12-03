Nick Cannon Says He Spends At Least $200k at Disneyland a Year

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Nick Cannon says he gives Disney just a smidge less than a quarter of a million dollars of his own hard-earned cash each year -- and it's all to make his many children happy.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer made the shocking revelation earlier this week on 'The Breakfast Club,' where he told Charlamagne tha God and co. he likely spends at least $200,000 annually at Disneyland.

You can watch NC's explanation for yourself ... he says he's at the park once a month (if not more) -- and between the 12 different kids he shares with all his baby mamas, he's spending bank.

Nick says Disneyland ain't what it used to be in terms of price point -- something many ordinary families have discovered lately -- and in order for him and his loved ones to have the best experience ... he's spending an absolute fortune, which he says he's happy to do.

Now, Nick does say he'd love to get his old employee discount enacted considering how often he's there and how much dough he throws their way -- but something tells us that isn't gonna happen. With Disney's financial woes lately, they need every buck possible.

Luckily for Nick, it sounds like he can afford these pricey Disney trips ... not to mention everything else he does for his ever-growing family. The dude works hard, and spends hard.