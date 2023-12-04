T.J. Houshmandzadeh Files For Restraining Order From Fan Who He Says Took His Name

T.J. Houshmandzadeh says a woman is so obsessed with him, she changed her last name to "Houshmandzadeh" in an effort to get closer to him ... and now, he wants a court to order her to stay the hell away from him.

The former NFL star spelled out the allegations in a request for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles ... claiming a 53-year-old woman named Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh has been making life miserable for him and his family since at least 2015.

In the docs, the ex-Cincinnati Bengals wideout says Annette used to go by Annette Selkirk, but legally changed her surname to "Houshmandzadeh" after developing "a bizarre and extreme obsession" with him and his family.

T.J. says he actually had a restraining order placed on the fan in 2015 -- though when it expired in 2019, he says she continued her harassment of him.

T.J. claims the woman has been posing as the mother of his kids online, making contact with his wife, as well as sending harassing mail and personal items to his home.

T.J. also says in the docs that he once received a letter from Annette in which she stated she had "several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family."