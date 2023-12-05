UFC's Jamahal Hill Accused Of Knocking Out Brother's Tooth ... During Alleged Attack

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill allegedly got so violent during an altercation with his brother last month that he knocked a tooth right out of the man's mouth.

The allegations are spelled out in a probable cause affidavit, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the docs, police say James Hill Jr. told them from a Kentwood-area hospital in Michigan that Jamahal had assaulted him on Nov. 25 after the two had gotten into an argument.

Jamahal, according to the docs, punched his brother once, sending him to the ground. Cops say when James got up, Jamahal punched him again -- hurling him right back to the floor.

According to the docs, James' face and left eye were "very swollen" after the alleged attack ... and officers also say James was "missing a front tooth that he stated got broke when Jamahal assaulted him."

Jamahal was arrested over the allegations on Nov. 27 ... and formally charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence shortly after. He's due in court for a hearing on the matter next month.

In a video Jamahal released on Saturday, the 32-year-old said he's "been advised not to speak on" the arrest ... though he did say, "I just can't wait for the truth to be told in court and I will wait for that day and I look forward to that day."

Play video content YouTube / Jamahall Hill