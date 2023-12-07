Devin Haney, Regis Prograis Get In Heated Confrontation Before Title Fight

Too bad the WBC title fight's not today ... 'cause Devin Haney and Regis Prograis seemed ready to beat the hell of out each other after a heated argument at a press conference days before their boxing match.

The expletive-filled incident happened on Thursday during the Haney vs. Prograis final press conference ahead of their Dec. 9 fight which is going down in San Francisco.

Things got heated after Haney's team said Devin would knock Regis out ... something Prograis questioned, highlighting Devin's knockout rate.

"Who you knocked out Devin?!" Prograis yelled. "C'mon Dev, who the f*** did you knock out?! Nobody!"

"You soft as f***!"

⚠️ What a SPICY press conference we had just moments ago!!!!



Both fighters seem to be more than ready for Saturday night!



🎥: https://t.co/VUKS3BTnAs#boxing #HaneyPrograis pic.twitter.com/vl31ksspjZ — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) December 7, 2023 @FightHubTV

FYI, Prograis has 24 KOs in 30 fights ... compared to Haney, who has 15 KOs in 30 fights. But, Haney is undefeated ... while Regis has one loss.

"You slow! You're a one-trick pony," Haney replied. "You do the same thing every fight!"

Prograis continued his rant ... telling the crowd and even Haney's father, Bill, that he's going to "hurt" the super lightweight boxer come Saturday.

Devin seemed unbothered.

"You not gon' hurt s***!" Haney said. "I'm gonna beat the f*** out you, watch!"