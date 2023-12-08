Chiefs' Justyn Ross Receives 6-Game Suspension After Alleged Altercation W/ GF

The NFL has just handed down a 6-game suspension for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross ... after he was arrested in October for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

Adam Schefter was first to report the news Friday ... revealing the NFL implemented the punishment on Ross for what it says were violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Because Ross -- who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2022 -- already missed five games following his placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List after the arrest ... he will now only have to miss this weekend's tilt against Buffalo before he can return to Kansas City game days.

Schefter reported as part of the league's punishment, however, he will have to pay back the game checks he received while on the exempt list.

As we previously reported, the 23-year-old was accused of getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend in Johnson County, Kansas on October 23 ... after he allegedly found out she was cheating on him.

The woman told police, according to court documents, that Ross got in her face, pushed her, and started throwing things at her after he looked through her phone. The docs also say he damaged her Mercedes during the incident

Ross was formally hit with criminal charges over the allegations -- including one count of domestic battery -- although the case was ultimately dismissed on Nov. 22 after a judge granted his application for diversion.