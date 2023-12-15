Michael B. Jordan Under LAPD Investigation for Ferrari Crash

Michael B. Jordan's violent car crash played out on camera, and now that LAPD has that video ... TMZ has learned it's at the center of an investigation.

Law enforcement tells us cops will look to prove Michael was behind the wheel of the racing Ferrari ... and once that's established, they'll likely reach out to the actor to get his POV on how things unfolded.

That would be the second attempt to ask the "Creed" star what caused his blue Ferrari to lurch into a parked Kia a couple weeks ago ... as he didn't elaborate for LAPD officers who responded to the scene.

We're also told if cops find criminal culpability upon wrapping their investigation, they'll forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges.

It'll be no joyride if things escalate for Michael ... who appeared to be racing a red Ferrari down busy Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood when his vehicle smashed into the Kia, leaving both cars mangled.

