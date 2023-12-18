Famous Fur Hats -- Hollywood Gets Fuzzy For The Holidays

It's the most wonderful time of the year ... yep, it's time for furry hats on super hot babes!!!

Celebrities are bundling up this winter, managing to keep warm and still look their best. The secret is in their headwear, especially when the weather dips below freezing.

Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle, Tana Mongeau and Emily Ratajkowski are among the beautiful women rocking fuzzy hats out in the snow for the holiday season ... with the perfect accessories for the chilly environments.

Not to be outdone by the big-name celebs, model Sarah Snyder is coming for the crown ... and the crown is a fuzzy white bucket hat.

Hey, if you're gonna wear a bikini in the snow, ya better have something warm up top too.

"Riverdale" star Madelaine Petsch is also proving furry hats are still sexy without showing tons of skin ... not that we're complaining either way.