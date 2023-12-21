Britney Spears' Mom Still Hopeful She'll Come Home to Louisiana for Christmas

Britney Spears hasn't yet scheduled a flight heading east for the holidays, but her mom still believes a last-minute Christmas miracle might happen in the 11th hour ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... there are still talks about Britney returning home for Christmas in Louisiana, where her mother Lynne Spears still resides.

Now, we're told official travel arrangements haven't necessarily been made at this point -- but our sources tell us Lynne and people in Britney's world feel like there's time on the table to make something happen ... and we've been assured Lynne herself is certainly hopeful.

It's unclear what exactly the holdup might be on Britney's end -- especially considering she just recently hosted Lynne here in L.A. for her 42nd birthday and appeared to be on great terms with her mom.

Sounds like Lynne's leaving the ball in Britney's court ... and praying for some movement. BTW, she signaled this same feeling to us on camera not too long ago at LAX.

Whether Brit ends up jetting on over or not remains to be seen -- but our sources tell us ... everyone in this situation feels like Britney should realize she has one mother, and since they've already started patching things up ... they oughta be together for the holiday.