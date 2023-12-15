Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Britney Spears Drags Justin Timberlake, Says He'd Cry When She Beat Him At Basketball

Britney Spears No Disrespect to JT, But ... He'd Cry When I Whooped Him On The B-Ball Court!!!

12/15/2023 1:59 PM PT
Britney Spears is firing a shot at Justin Timberlake and what she considers his lack of basketball skills, claiming he was a sore loser when she'd take him down on the court.

The pop star took to Instagram Friday to throw some shade at the "Suit & Tie" singer ... without naming names, she writes, "I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!"

Cry Him A River
Britney's phrasing is no coincidence ... you'll recall, Justin addressed the controversy surrounding him and Britney's memoir, "The Woman In Me," during his performance in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Right before singing, "Cry Me a River," JT looked to the crowd and said, "No disrespect" ... and the song was one Britney slammed for the connection to their broken relationship. It was alleged Justin wrote it after he had caught Britney cheating.

So yea ... Brit talking about Justin crying after losing a game, two days after Justin performed "Cry Me a River" -- the writing's practically on the wall.

BTW, Britney was on the basketball team in high school and has shown off her skills before ... so it's possible JT took a few Ls during their time on the court together.

