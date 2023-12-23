Britney Spears Hasn't Reached Out to Dad Jamie for Holiday Plans

Britney Spears has yet to get on the horn and ring up her old man to make plans for Christmas -- and at this point ... it almost feels like a family reunion ain't happening.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jamie Spears hasn't heard from Britney whatsoever in recent days, this despite the fact that it seemed like a coming-together was possibly imminent in time for the holidays.

Alas, we're told it's been radio silence from Britney's end ... although our sources say Jamie is planning on spending Christmas with his other daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears in Louisiana.

As far as where Britney might be, or what she'll end up doing ... it's not totally clear. We know her mother, Lynne, was hopeful her daughter might fly out and spend this weekend with her -- but again, there's no indication that's happening.

It's a bit of a downer to hear -- remember, after we broke the story that Jamie had his leg amputated ... Britney posted a photo of the two of them, seemingly signaling she'd come around and make amends.

It was just a few weeks ago that Britney and Lynne were together here in SoCal -- for Brit's 42nd birthday, no less -- but that sweet reconciliation appears to have been short-lived.

Like we said, no idea on where Britney might be at the moment -- but she did just signal on social media she's still here in California ... 'cause she posted a video of herself posing in a white outfit, with a long caption recounting a story about something she saw at the gym.

On its face, it seems like she's rolling solo for Xmas ... which, if true, is a bit of a shame.

We know for a fact people in her family would love to see her, but for now ... the clock is ticking on being able to make that a reality. Granted there are still a couple days left.