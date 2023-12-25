NFL's Christmas Game WAGs, Jingle All The Bae!

The NFL is gifting fans with a slate of games this Christmas ... and what better way to celebrate the holiday than by shining the spotlight on some wives and girlfriends of the league's biggest stars!!

Of course, all eyes will be on the lookout for Travis Kelce's lady, Taylor Swift, when the Chiefs host the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium ... and if she shows up, expect her to be screaming expletives from a suite with Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's ride-or-die wife.

Maxx Crosby's wife, Rachel, and Davante Adams' lady, Devanne, will be hoping those new friends go home upset ... as they'll be pulling for their boys from Las Vegas.

Following the AFC West rivalry game, the Giants and Eagles will have a divisional matchup of their own ... and both teams are coming off a loss.

Darren Waller's wife, Kelsey Plum, is all about winning, though -- she just captured her 2nd consecutive WNBA Finals with the Las Vegas Aces in October ... so maybe she can give some victory vibes to her tight end hubby.

Sterling Shepard's girlfriend, Carolyn, will most likely be at the game, too ... as this will be their first Christmas as a couple.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie will be singing "Fly Eagles Fly" before singing Christmas carols together later in the night ... after all, the All-Pro center has his own holiday EP with fellow teammates!!

The last game of Christmas Day -- Ravens and 49ers -- is chock full of supportive WAGs ... including Jadeveon Clowney's girlfriend, production makeup artist Nanaj Re ... and safety Kyle Hamilton's high school sweetheart, Reese Damm.

On the other side, George Kittle's ride-or-die, Claire, is always cheering on her man ... and Fred Warner's wife Sydney, who is expecting their first child in March, will be rootin' for Niner Gang as well.

And last but not least, Christian McCaffrey's fiancée, Olivia Culpo, could potentially be present for the contest, too ... which would certainly be a nice present for the running back.