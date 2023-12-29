Cardi B And Ex Offset Hang Out In NYC Despite Nasty Split

Cardi B's made it crystal clear she's not back together with Offset following their nasty split ... though they're still spending an awful lot of time together.

They were out and about in NYC Thursday -- and it looks like they were enjoying each other's company all day long ... despite going to strategic lengths not to be pictured together -- though it looks like a fan gave their game away.

As you can see ... the same woman poses in a snap with Cardi and then one with Offset -- pinpointing their location at the same store.

You can see, Cardi's sporting a pink hoodie and long red pointed nails ... and the same look makes an appearance on her IG Stories later, as she butters bread at the city's famous Torrisi restaurant.

To add fuel to the fire ... Offset's in the same emoji hoodie from the fan selfie earlier ... posing for another fan snap on the Big Apple streets.

Despite attempts to keep their hang-out session low-key, Cardi's already let us know there's nothing to see here, folks ....

Earlier this week, she liked a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" meme on her X feed ... that shamed people making up fake stories about her and Offset romantically reconciling.

The speculation began after they spent Christmas together for the sake of their kids ... and took them to see Travis Scott in NJ the next day.