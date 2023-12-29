Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rashaan Evans' Mug Shot Released After Weed Arrest

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans was arrested on Tuesday ... and on Friday, cops released his mug shot -- and you can see, he was not thrilled to have been thrown behind bars.

The 28-year-old -- who was cut by America's Team on Wednesday following the arrest -- took the photo hours after cops placed him in handcuffs after officers say he reeked of weed in his 2021 Ram 1500 near the Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

According to police documents, cops say at around 10:46 PM they drove by Evans, who was in the driver's seat of his car ... and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

They claim when they eventually questioned the football player, he told them there was "just a nugget" in the ride.

Cops say, however, that when they searched the Ram, they found burnt marijuana residue, marijuana cigarettes, rolling papers and a vacuum-sealable bag containing three separate baggies of marijuana.

They say the baggies weighed a total of 2.240 ounces.

Evans was ultimately booked on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. And, hours later, the Cowboys moved on from him.

Evans had just joined Dallas' roster in October. He had played in nine games so far this season -- including the Cowboys' loss to Miami on Sunday -- tallying nine total tackles.