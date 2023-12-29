Mama June Denies Doing Drugs On TikTok Live After Fan Speculation
Mama June No, I Wasn't Getting High On TikTok
12/29/2023 7:25 AM PT
Mama June is shutting down rumors she was doing drugs while live on TikTok ... because according to her, she's been sober for years.
June was on a live stream, where she rambles while talking about people trashing her. She repeatedly ducks down below the camera's line of sight.
Folks speculated it was a sign she was back on drugs, but Mama June tells TMZ ... "I have been straight sober since Jan 27, 2020," adding, "I don't do drugs, I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't even drink."
June tells us she was cooking food during the live stream, and was bending down so she could read the comments coming her way ... noting she's blind in her right eye, making reading a challenge.
June tells us she takes weekly drug tests ... something required for the production of her show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot." She says she never failed a test, adding, "That doesn’t keep me clean, I keep me clean."
Fans know June's had a dark past with drugs ... including an arrest in 2019 for felony drug possession with her ex, Geno Doak, an explosive intervention from her family, and, according to her, spending $1 million on cocaine.