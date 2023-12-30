Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Brooke Hogan Secretly Marries Pro Hockey Player in Private Ceremony

12/30/2023 12:50 AM PT
Brooke Hogan is a married woman ... and has been so for over a year!!

Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ ... she tied the knot with ice hockey player Steven Oleksy June 8, 2022, in a private ceremony in Orlando, FL ... and we can also share the first-look image of the pair shortly after being pronounced husband and wife.

Brooke looks stunning in bridal white ... walking away from the altar hand-in-hand with her suited and booted new husband.

We're told it was only the 2 of them during the ceremony ... though earlier this month, they had a reception with Steven's side of the family in Michigan to celebrate.

Steven -- a professional ice hockey defenseman who played for the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins -- slid into Brooke's heart after they met through mutual friends.

Steve Oleksy #61 of the Washington Capitals
Getty

It's been a good ol' time lately for Brooke ... who's also doing great on the career front ... running her own Nashville-based interior design firm, BB Designs by Brooke.

She's also been working on new music ... releasing a new single this month called "Don't Know It Yet."

Congrats Brother!!!

