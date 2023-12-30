Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Own Camp Helped Set Them Up

Travis Kelce says people in Taylor Swift's world were the ones who actually got them together in the first place -- strongly suggesting members of her own family helped.

The Chiefs tight end did a new interview with WSJ, and there's some new news about his relationship with the pop star that we didn't know until now -- namely, how exactly he was able to come into contact with her.

Play video content New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce

He already detailed the story about going to her K.C. 'Eras' concert in July and trying to shoot his shot then -- only to somehow land her shortly thereafter after she apparently caught wind of his intentions. Now, TK is opening a bit more about the exact sequence of events.

He says he did, in fact, try and approach her at the concert in question -- but got blocked from doing so. After that, he recounted the story on his podcast, and then heard from someone in Taylor's world soon afterward.

Travis explains ... "There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: 'Yo! Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid." After telling the story on his pod, he says he got a text one day -- which the article describes this way ... "[H]e looked down at his phone and got the shock of a lifetime, with TK adding, 'She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.'"

Unclear who exactly "she" is in this instance -- whether it's Taylor herself or a third party -- but he goes on to reveal that people in Tay's family knew who he was when she was at Arrowhead for her show this summer, with her little cousins taking pics in front of his locker.

Trav goes on to say they had their first date in NY, and that they'd already been talking by then -- so he wasn't all that nervous. He also says he was extra cagey toward the beginning of them going public because he didn't want to push Taylor away ... valuing their privacy.

His mom is also quoted in this article as saying Travis is the happiest she's ever seen him -- so yeah, they're head over heels for each other. But long story short on this meet-cute story ... it sounds like someone close to Taylor connected the romantic dots on her behalf.

Now, it's unclear who, exactly, might've done that for her ... we don't quite know who was in attendance at her KC concert stop, or who might've heard/seen Trav's podcast remarks.

One thing we do know is that her brother, Austin, is a sports guy -- and he was at Monday's game last week dressed as Santa ... later gifting TK a VHS copy of "Little Giants."