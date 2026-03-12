Travis Kelce Named Six Flags Ambassador

Travis Kelce's coming back for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs ... but that's not his only gig for 2026 -- the NFL superstar is the new face of Six Flags!!

The amusement park company -- which joined forces with Cedar Fair in 2024 -- announced the three-time Super Bowl champ as it's newest ambassador on Thursday.

Kelce will take part in a bunch of digital content, social posts and "other fun surprises" ... somehow fitting this in with all his wedding planning and football prep.

Picking Kelce makes total sense, though -- after all, he invested in Six Flags last year due to his love for Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio ... not far from where he grew up in Cleveland Heights.

Kelce's investment group with JANA Partners now has about 9% of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

Unclear if Kelce's gonna go full "Mr. Six" and dance around a bus for some commercials ... but it would be incredible content if he does.

The partnership is part of Six Flags' push to bring fresh vibes to the whole company with new rides and attractions and other ways to provide even more adrenaline to its parks.