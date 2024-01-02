Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Whitaker Died From Alcoholic Liver Disease

FOREST WHITAKER Ex-Wife's CAUSE OF DEATH Revealed

1/2/2024 12:52 PM PT
Launch Doc
See The Death Certificate Launch Doc
Getty Composite

Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Nash Whitaker, died from alcoholic liver disease ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained Keisha's certificate of death -- issued by L.A. County -- and the document says Keisha suffered from the disease for years before it ultimately killed her.

Keisha and Forest Whitaker Together
Launch Gallery
Keisha and Forest Whitaker Together Launch Gallery
Getty

The certificate also says acute renal failure -- a symptom of anorexia -- was another significant factor contributing to her death.

TMZ broke the story ... Keisha died last month, and the death certificate shows she was at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in L.A. County when she passed.

Keisha was married to Forest for more than 20 years before he filed for divorce in 2018 ... and they had 3 daughters together.

Remembering Keisha Whitaker
Launch Gallery
Remembering Keisha Whitaker Launch Gallery
Getty

She worked in Hollywood as a model, and her death certificate makes note of her career ... saying she worked 15 years in the modeling industry.

Keisha met Forest on the set of the 1994 film, "Blown Away," and the couple tied the knot years later ... in 1996.

She was only 51 at the time of her death.

RIP

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later