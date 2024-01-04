Barstool's Jersey Jerry Finally Hits Hole-In-One!!! After Tom Brady Support

Play video content

Thirty-seven hours and 2,627 strokes later, Barstool Sports personality Jersey Jerry finally did it -- he hit a hole-in-one on a golf simulator ... after huge names like Tom Brady rallied behind the guy on his grueling journey.

For those who haven't been keeping up, the beloved Barstool employee does weekly challenges on his "Jerry After Dark" show ... and this time around, he tasked himself with playing virtual golf until he carded an ace.

As it turns out, Jerry's self-imposed quest was a LOT harder than expected ... and he quickly lost hope in achieving the feat.

Some big stars in the sports world voiced their support for Jerry -- golfers Brooks Koepka and Max Homa ... and even TB12 himself, who sent an encouraging X post to stay the course.

"It's darkest before dawn," the 7-time Super Bowl champ said Thursday morning.

Just minutes later, the moment of glory happened -- Jerry hit his perfect shot, and the entire room erupted in celebration.

Even the PGA Tour chimed in on the accomplishment ... congratulating JJ on the "LegenJerry" performance.

Jerry gave a speech shortly after reaching glory ... and naturally, the diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan used it as an opportunity to ask T.J. Watt out to dinner.

"T.J. Watt, listen," an emotional and fatigued Jerry said. "I love you so much, bro. We couldn't make dinner happen last year, my dream is to have dinner with T.J. It could be one-on-one, it could be multiple people. I don't care. I just want to have a nice steak, mashed potatoes, asparagus, mac and cheese with T.J. Watt."