Britney Spears Makes Vegas Return For Holidays After Wemby Slap
BRITNEY SPEARS MAKES VEGAS RETURN AFTER WEMBY SLAP
1/5/2024 4:00 PM PT
Britney Spears decided she'd give Sin City another shot ... celebrating the holidays there 5 months after enduring a slap from Victor Wembanyama's security in a bizarre exchange.
Sources tell TMZ, the singer returned to Vegas over the holidays ... staying for a few days, though it's unclear if she spent Christmas Day among all the lights and excitement.
We're told Britney had a room at Resorts World and another at Aria. Video emerged on social media of Britney walking around the casino floor at The Wynn holding a beer and flanked by a few security guards.
📹| Britney Spears è stata di nuovo vista a Las Vegas il 28 dicembre. pic.twitter.com/gD9ShWjO39— Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) December 29, 2023 @BSNewsItalia
The source tells us she was at The Wynn to watch the show "Awakening" and dined at their swanky seafood restaurant, Lakeside.
Her Vegas schedule was jam-packed -- she also took a tour of the brand-new Fontainebleau property, briefly checked out LIV, and spent time inside their members-only club, Poodle Room.
Basically, we're told her time in Vegas was super chill and inconspicuous -- nothing like last time when she was slapped by basketball player Victor's security when she beelined behind him after running into him in a hallway.
Video of the moment went viral ... and upon watching it, Britney said her reaction to the slap was "priceless."
Clearly, she's over it now ... not letting the whack across the face stop her from ending her year on a high.