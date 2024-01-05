Pink Stanley Starbucks Cups Reselling For Hundreds Amid Target Store Frenzy

If people risking jail time for a mug -- like some are to nab a limited edition Stanley Quencher Starbucks cup -- here's what ya gotta know ... they're making tons of money on the resale market.

It's pretty wild, and a sign of the times ... the pink cups retail for $49.95 at Starbucks branches inside Targets, and folks who've been able to snag them are turning around, and hawking them online for hundreds of dollars.

The resellers are working hard for that big payday, though ... the only way to get the cups seems to be camping outside Target for hours, or fighting through massive crowds in scenes straight out of Black Friday.

Other people are going to even greater lengths to try and cash in -- like the guy who hopped a counter and tried, unsuccessfully, to steal a whole box of the pink goodies.

On eBay, the pink cups are going for $250 to $280 ... and Mercari has them on sale for $225 to $300.

Social media is a factor too ... Stanley cups are wildly popular on Instagram and TikTok ... so there's huge demand and limited supply.