Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Pink Stanley Starbucks Cups Reselling For Hundreds Amid Target Store Frenzy

Starbucks Pink Stanley Cups RE$ELLING FOR BIG MONEY ONLINE ... Amid Target Store Chaos

1/5/2024 12:30 AM PT
pink stanley cup quencher starbucks
Getty Composite

If people risking jail time for a mug -- like some are to nab a limited edition Stanley Quencher Starbucks cup -- here's what ya gotta know ... they're making tons of money on the resale market.

Pink Stanley Quencher Starbucks Cup
eBay

It's pretty wild, and a sign of the times ... the pink cups retail for $49.95 at Starbucks branches inside Targets, and folks who've been able to snag them are turning around, and hawking them online for hundreds of dollars.

stanley starbucks tumbler price
Mercari

The resellers are working hard for that big payday, though ... the only way to get the cups seems to be camping outside Target for hours, or fighting through massive crowds in scenes straight out of Black Friday.

VIRAL HEIST

Other people are going to even greater lengths to try and cash in -- like the guy who hopped a counter and tried, unsuccessfully, to steal a whole box of the pink goodies.

pink stanley cup quencher starbucks
Etsy

On eBay, the pink cups are going for $250 to $280 ... and Mercari has them on sale for $225 to $300.

Celebs Drinking Starbucks
Launch Gallery
Stars Sippin' Starbucks Launch Gallery
Getty

Social media is a factor too ... Stanley cups are wildly popular on Instagram and TikTok ... so there's huge demand and limited supply.

Economics 101, folks.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later