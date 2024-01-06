Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade Seen Together Again Amid Dating Rumors

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Lunch Date With Morgan Wade ... Twin Cowboy Hats, Italian Food

1/6/2024 5:38 AM PT
kyle richards morgan wade
Kyle Richards was together again with country singer Morgan Wade, going out for a leisurely Friday lunch in L.A. amid constant rumors of them dating.

kyle richards morgan wade
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was photographed with Morgan standing arm and arm on a sidewalk, looking all caszh and stylish in their sunglasses, jeans and twin cowboy hats.

kyle richards morgan wade
Kathy Hilton also made a cameo, walking across the street with the two besties to chow down on some Italian delicacies at La Scala Beverly Hills restaurant.

SHORT & SWEET
The outing comes at an interesting time for Kyle, who confirmed she would date a woman in a newly released trailer for upcoming "RHOBH" episodes.

In the video clip, Kyle is seated around a table having drinks with castmates Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Out of the blue, Kyle brings up the prospect of dating a woman, causing Dorit to almost spit her wine back into her glass.

kyle richards morgan wade 2022
Crystal asks Kyle point blank if she would date someone of the same sex. Kyle thinks about it for a moment before giving a blunt, one-word response, "Yup."

Complicating matters even more, Kyle is still married, yet separated from Mauricio Unmasky, while living under the same roof with their children.

There seems to be no end in sight for this drama, but it's certainly making for some good TV!!!

