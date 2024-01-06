Lamar Odom Talks Matthew Perry's Death, Says Ketamine Therapy Works For Him

Lamar Odom says ketamine has been a successful tool to help him combat his addiction problems ... this after it was revealed it was in Matthew Perry's system when he died.

We got Lamar outside Oxy Dental, which Lamar owns, in Lomita, CA on Thursday, and talked about the controversy surrounding ketamine treatment therapy following the coroner's report on Matthew's death.

Lamar says Matthew's therapy was similar to his ... and according to him, it works -- but there are serious strings attached. For starters, users should not drive cars.

Ketamine has been used for depression and anxiety but is more commonly used as an anesthetic in operating rooms.

As we reported, Matthew was found in his jacuzzi in October and was declared dead. The L.A. County Medical Examiner claimed he had high levels of ketamine in his system, rendering him unconscious.

Dr. Zaid Fadul, who has prescribed ketamine to his patients, joined us on "TMZ Live," last month ... telling us why the coroner pointing fingers at the drug was misleading.