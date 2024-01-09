Mike Francesa Rips 'Greedy' NFL For Airing Playoff Game Exclusively On Peacock

Legendary NY sports radio host Mike Francesa blasted the NFL this week ... accusing the league of putting profit over loyal fans, opting to exclusively stream the Chiefs vs. Dolphins playoff game on a paid streaming platform, and NOT free TV.

"The NFL, which has the biggest, the best, and the most loyal fanbase anywhere, decides to basically thumb its nose at its fanbase and just make another greedy reach for another bundle of money, like they need it," Francesa said on his BetRivers show, ripping the NFL for the decision which reportedly netted the league around $110 million.

Mike added, "How many people in America don't even know what streaming is?" ... referencing the scores of fans who don't have access to the streaming platform.

Of course, the Chiefs vs. Dolphins playoff game is one of the weekend's most anticipated (and likely would've brought in 30+ million viewers on broadcast TV) ... but unless you live in Miami or K.C., the game won't be on television.

Instead, fans will have to shell out at least $5.99 for a monthly subscription.

The remaining five Wild Card games will air for free on CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX.

“People wait all year for these playoff games. They love these playoff games and you’re gonna now charge them extra for a playoff game? They don’t give enough, you don’t make enough?” Francesa asked.

Mike isn't the only one ticked off ... loads of fans have blasted the league for the Peacock decision. Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu, who will be playing in the game called the move "insane."

Before moving on with his show, Francesa took a parting shot at the decision-makers inside the league offices.

“They show up and are there religiously every Sunday, and now you’re gonna charge them for a playoff game? It is the ultimate slap in the face to the best and most ardent and most dramatically important fanbase in America."