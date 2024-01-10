Israel Adesanya Hit With Six-Month Driving Ban, Fine In New Zealand DUI Case

Israel Adesanya was just punished for his DUI in New Zealand ... but he left the courtroom apparently in a good mood -- 'cause things could've been a whole lot worse for the UFC star.

The 34-year-old fighter appeared in Auckland District Court on Wednesday morning regarding allegations that he had driven drunk in the city back on Aug. 19.

Police said that after stopping Adesanya, he told them he had two cocktails before getting behind the wheel. Cops added he had a blood alcohol reading of 87 milligrams per 100 millilitres -- well over the legal limit of 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

Footage of Israel Adesanya arriving at Auckland District Court Wednesday morning





He was facing a punishment of up to three months behind bars for it. But, he and his attorney asked for a lighter sentence.

Adesanya's lawyer claimed a conviction in the case would affect his sponsorship deals -- potentially costing him six figures. He also argued that a conviction could prevent Adesanya from traveling to Canada for UFC 297 later this month.

Fortunately for Adesanya, the judge did appear to go easy on him -- as according to Stuff.co.nz, he opted not to convict the former champ. But, he did hit The Stylebender with a six-month driving ban and a $1,500 fine.

🚨| Israel Adesanya avoided a conviction at Auckland District Court this morning after recently pleading guilty to driving drunk in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 19 last year.





Adesanya had previously apologized for his role in the case ... saying in a statement, "I am disappointed with my decision to drive. It was wrong. I know that people might follow me and I want them to know I do not think this behaviour is acceptable."