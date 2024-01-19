Kate Beckinsale Says BAFTA Won't Promise In Memoriam Slot for Stepdad

Kate Beckinsale says the folks running BAFTA can't make any promises when it comes to honoring her late stepfather -- which she thinks is outrageous ... and she may be right.

The actress tore the British academy a new one Thursday in an IG post -- in which she alleged producers for the annual award show (basically, the UK version of the Oscars/Globes) told her the recently late Roy Battersby might not be recognized in their program.

KB posted a pic of her stepdad receiving a lifetime achievement BAFTA award years ago for work he'd done in television across the pond, and Kate went on to air her frustration.

She writes, "Today BAFTA told me they ‘could not guarantee’ he would be included in their “in memoriam” tribute , to honour the industry members we have lost. So a man dead less than a week somehow has to audition in front of a committee after a decades long career (in which he has been awarded from said organisation the highest accolade they have) to decide IF his death is worth mentioning."

As if that wasn't scathing enough, Kate adds ... "I am paralysed ,sick and sickened and I will honour him and his work every day of my life." She went on to say her mother, Judy Loe, has been quietly battling cancer behind the scenes too ... making this perceived snub worse.