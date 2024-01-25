Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
50 Cent Sued by Power 106 Host For Hitting Her with Thrown Microphone

50 Cent Sued Wild Mic Toss Injured Me, Permanently!!! Radio DJ Wants Him to Pay

1/25/2024 3:37 PM PT
Bryhana Monegain
50 Cent dodging a criminal charge for decking a DJ with a microphone doesn't mean he's out of the woods ... 'cause he's now staring down the barrel of a hefty lawsuit.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained the docs filed by Bryhana Monegain, the Los Angeles-based radio host for Power 106 who was hospitalized following 50's Final Lap Tour set inside the Crypto.com Arena on August 3, 2023.

8/30/23
HURLED INTO THE CROWD
According to the suit ... once 50 realized his mic was malfunctioning, he opted to throw it in the crowd, where Bryhana claims it struck her in the face and wrist ... resulting in severe and permanent injuries.

Her alleged injuries, specified in the docs, align with the story we broke at the time ... Bryhana says she suffered a concussion and a forehead laceration, among other bumps and bruises.

50 Cent Hurls Mic Into Crowd -- Fan Smacked In Head
Bryhana's since returned to work at her afternoon radio slot, but says she continues to suffer from emotional distress over the incident.

She's suing for the wages she lost during her recovery, in addition to medical expenses and other damages.

We know 50, through an attorney, had previously denied intentionally harming anyone -- but that was when he was being criminally investigated over this ... which he's now clear of.

He hasn't responded to this new suit just yet.

