'RuPaul's Drag Race' Jade Jolie Hosting Swiftie Look-Alike Contest in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift tribute artist and "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Jade Jolie is calling all Swifties ... for a meet and greet and Swiftie look-alike contest ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Jade is hosting the contest at the Cat's Meow in Downtown Vegas the day before Taylor's beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

There are 3 prizes for Swifties who can pull off Taylor's iconic look -- first place gets a Cat's Meow Party Package valued at $1,500 ... it's 4 hours of karaoke and a premium open bar for up to 20 people.

Second place gets $500 toward a bar tab and third place wins free admission for life to the Cat's Meow ... a famous karaoke joint on Fremont Street.

Jade, a damn good Taylor look-alike, will also host a meet-and-greet with fans.

Play video content TMZ Studios

The event is going down Saturday night from 9 PM to 1 AM ... which should be around the time Taylor is potentially touching down in Vegas after wrapping up her concert in Japan, hopping on her jet and zooming east to catch Travis and the Chiefs play.

Taylor and Jade have crossed paths in the past ... Jade was in her music video for 'You Need To Calm Down' and attended the 2019 VMA's with Tay. It doesn't sound like Taylor's gonna be on hand for this event ... so we're gonna have to settle for a bunch of look-alikes.