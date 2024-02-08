Joe Budden Roasts Travis Scott & Playboi Carti’s 'Bozo' Grammy Set

Play video content No Jumper

Joe Budden thinks Travis Scott and Playboi Carti stunk it up at the Grammys big time -- 'cause their rock star shtick failed to read the room ... and made 'em seem like brats.

ICYMY, Travis and Carti performed their explosive collab "FE!N" mid-show -- complete with the rager-style, flame infernos that made his 'Circus Maximus' tour such a big deal. They were throwing around chairs and smashing stuff onstage ... mostly Travis though.

Some might argue it gave the Grammys a little flair when the room can be known to be a bit stuffy -- but there are many who feel like TS was lashing out for losing at the show after Killer Mike swept all the Rap Grammys this year, leaving his "Utopia" album in the dust.

Regardless of the reason for the tantrum, JB doesn't wanna hear any of it ... on his episode "Business Decisions," he argued that Trav and Carti were nothing but a pair of "bozos" who made fools of themselves in the presence of beautiful women and buttoned-up men.

He also roasted Carti like a marshmallow for hitting the stage in a mask and then wondering why fans didn't go crazy ... "Playboi Carti looked confused. Like, ‘Y’all don’t know who I am?’ No, n**** You got a f***ing mask on! Who the f*** are you under there? You are not at SXSW anymore!!!"

Joe added, "We can’t recognize you bozos by the stocking mask you’re wearing. I hate these n*****, man ... all of ’em!!!”

Both Travis and Carti were exposed without the "little white kids" going apes*** in the crowd, Joe argues -- saying their act was better suited for the muddy stomping grounds of Coachella.

BTW, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Layzie and Flesh-n-Bone recently told us similar ... there was no reason not to expect an OG like Killer Mike not to win the awards. Joe agrees.

Tough criticism, no doubt -- but considering how seemingly out of pocket their set was ... perhaps JB has a point here. FWIW, Trav and PC haven't addressed the whole thing.

