'Friday the 13th' Actor Kane Hodder Offers Kanye West Better Jason Mask

Play video content TMZ.com

Kane Hodder's upset about Kanye West wearing a Jason mask ... not because he doesn't want to be associated with Ye -- 'cause he wants to get him a better one!

We spoke with Kane -- who has played Jason Voorhees in several "Friday the 13th" movies and games -- at LAX and he says it's great to see the controversial rapper repping the legendary character, but he doesn't think the mask is up to snuff.

Speaking directly to Kanye through our camera, KH implored KW to let him give the rapper a better mask, calling the one he's wearing "cheesy" and insisting he could hook Ye up with a "nice" one.

Kane said he's even got a few movie-worn masks at his house ... though he seemed a bit reluctant to part with one of those. However, he came around to the idea a bit -- so long as Ye doesn't piss him off by trying to keep it, he said he'd consider it.

Play video content

He also gave some advice to Kanye ... telling him to really widen his eyes onstage when in the mask -- 'cause it'll really shock the audience.

Kane said he's not worried about any controversy surrounding Kanye ... he says it doesn't hurt the brand -- instead saying it just raises the profile because it makes people remember the legendary horror series.

Kanye's really played into the Jason mask style recently ... even going as far as to wear it over a Michael Myers mask during a bizarre music video shoot just last weekend.

He's also worn it onstage during performances and even just casually around Los Angeles ... like when he recently pulled up to one of his son Saint's basketball games with it on.

And, it's a good thing Kane's not worried about Ye tainting the mask ... 'cause his new album "Vultures" received a soft rollout Friday and started an absolute firestorm online.

Ye made more references to Jewish people and even name-dropped Taylor Swift -- not an outright diss, but even mentioning her name drove Swifties up the wall ... given their complicated history.

And, on the album's cover ... Ye's in the hockey mask, and his wife Bianca Censori basically naked, so the look's gonna be associated with Kanye for a long time to come.

Ye's also being accused of multiple artists and their estates of using samples from their songs without permission ... unclear if these claims will come back to haunt him.

Play video content TMZ Studios