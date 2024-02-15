Kansas City Shooting Victim Heard Woman Urge Man, 'Don't Do It'

Play video content CBS

A man who was shot after the Kansas City Super Bowl Parade ended -- shot along with his wife and son -- says immediately before shots rang out he heard a woman tell a guy in the crowd, "Don't do it. Not here. This is stupid."

Jacob Gooch Sr. says his wife and daughter saw the shooter fire as he spun in a circle. There was talk the shooting might have been the result of two or more people beefing with each other, but if Gooch's account is correct, spinning in a circle as the gunman fired suggests he was trying to hit as many people as he could.

And there's this ... 15 minutes before the shooting, he saw what he thought were suspicious people near him ... 4 to 6 "kids," wearing black masks and black clothing. He says they disappeared in the crowd shortly before the rally ended.

Gooch got shot in the ankle, his wife was shot in the chest, and his son was shot in the foot. He says all of them are ok.

