UFC Star Sean Strickland Fights Man On Ski Slope ... Makes Him Tap In Flurry Of Snow!!!
2/22/2024 10:22 AM PT
Sean Strickland is apparently taking on all challengers both inside and outside the Octagon these days ... getting into a scrap on Thursday with a man right on top of a mountain!!!
The impromptu wrestling match happened on a ski slope that appears to be somewhere in North America ... after a dude who Strickland may or may not have known asked him for a wrestling match amid a flurry of snow.
Of course, as one of the baddest men in the UFC -- the former middleweight champ accepted ... and seconds later, the two were locking horns.
Initially, Strickland's opponent seemed to hold his own as a group of snowboarders gathered around and cheered on the action ... but it didn't take long for the MMA star to get control.
And, after a few moments, Strickland made the guy tap. Later, he celebrated the unique win on Instagram.
"Always a good time on the mountain!!!!" the 32-year-old said. "Yall need to stop challenging me lmao!!!!!"
Strickland has made a bit of a habit of beating up non-pros lately ... he took on social media star Sneako in a sparring sesh a few days ago, and after toying with him for a few minutes -- he made the influencer bleed.
At some point in the near future, Strickland is expected to get back in the Octagon and challenge for a UFC strap once more. But, until then, keep your eyes peeled and your hands up, normies!!