Sean Strickland Attacks Dricus Du Plessis in the Crowd at UFC 296

More Action in the Stands than the Cage at UFC 296!!!

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis had the most memorable fight of the year at UFC 296 ... thing is, it wasn't in the octagon.

Sean was cage-side for the eventing when Du Plessis, who was sitting behind Sean a few rows, started smack-talking him.

Sean then got out of his seat and pointed his finger at Du Plessis, as if he were firing a shot. Du Plessis was clearly up for some action, telling Sean with his hands to bring it on.

Sean then goes ham, and asks the son of UFC fighter Gilbert Burns to move, which then cleared the path for Sean to jump over a couple rows and start attacking Du Plessis.

This is all the lead-up to what will probably an epic fight between the 2 guys next month at UFC 297.

They were also at the UFC press conference Friday, where they had to be separated.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis have a fiery faceoff and need to be separated 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/IN04wXlt5e — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 16, 2023 @MMAFighting