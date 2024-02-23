Charles Melton & Chloe Bennet Quietly Split Last Year

Charles Melton is the toast of the town these days -- but if you've been noticing he's looking a little single during awards season, well ... that's because he's fresh off a breakup.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the actor -- who's been making the rounds over his performance in "May December" these past couple months -- is no longer dating Chloe Bennet ... whom he'd been with for much of 2023.

Their relationship was pretty low-key --- they weren't really spotted in public together all that much since hooking up in the Spring -- but now ... we're being told they're officially over.

Unclear when exactly things fell apart, but our sources tell us they quietly split at the end of last year -- which kinda aligns with the fact they haven't been seen with or around one another to kick off the new year. No word on who ended things ... sounds like it just fizzled out.

Chloe -- who's an actress herself -- was spotted out in January with "The Bear" star Lionel Boyce ... and them hanging out got some thinking they were a new item -- but we've been assured they're just good friends.

The last time Charles and Chloe were seen together was actually way back in August -- when they went to a Taylor Swift concert ... and were photographed strolling out side by side.

Before Charles, Chloe had famously dated Logan Paul ... and CM himself has been around the block too -- he's been linked to Camila Mendes, Chase Sui Wonders and a handful of other starlets around his age.

Now, the homeboy's on to bigger and better things besides TV -- he's a bona fide movie star!

Chloe's doing just fine, too, BTW ... she's been steadily working a lot lately, and is steadily on the rise in Hollywood. All's well that ends well -- and the good news ... these two hotties now appear unattached and on the market.