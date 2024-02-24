Shaunie O'Neal Advises Daughter Me'Arah To Cash In On NIL Deals Before Turning Pro

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaunie O'Neal wants her hoops star daughter, Me'Arah, to stay in school as looooong as possible ... telling TMZ Sports the NIL cash is way better than a WNBA salary!

Depending on the athlete, there's a ton of money to be made at the collegiate level thanks to the "Name, Image and Likeness" rules ... with a reported $917 million in deals being made in the first year alone.

With Shaq and Shaunie's 17-year-old daughter, one of the best high school players in the country, heading to the University of Florida next year, her mom tells us the money's SO good she (and other young women) should wait as long as possible before going pro.

"For the women, for sure, hold on to your college career and NIL money," O'Neal told us at LAX.

"The more I look into it, the more I see these WNBA players are doing multiple things just to make that kinda money."

O'Neal added ... "I think those college students who are able to get these NIL deals, ride it until the wheels fall off!"

Shaunie makes a valid point. The highest base salary for a WNBA player is $241k ... while LSU star Angel Reese reportedly makes around $1.7 million with all her NIL deals.

Shaunie wants Reese's numbers for her daughter ... even though the ultimate goal for the McDonald's All-American is to play in the WNBA.

"If she can hold on to that NIL money and be in college and get a great education along with playing the sport she loves, then why not?!" the TV producer/personality told us.



Whenever she finally is ready for the next level, don't be surprised to see Me'Arah starring in the Association ... she's the best athlete out of Shaq's kids, according to her brother, Shareef O'Neal.