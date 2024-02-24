Taylor Swift Fan Chooses Between Attending Show and Kidney Transplant

Some Taylor Swift fans are so fanatical they'll put their health on the line just to go see her live on stage.

Take Tamara Gray who says she thought about skipping her kidney transplant to attend Taylor's show Friday at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Seriously.

In an interview with 9 News, Gray said she was heading to the arena when she received a phone call from hospital staff telling her they finally found her a kidney.

Gray had been one of the many people registered for kidney transplants in Australia – never thinking she would receive a donor.

But she was wrong. In fact, the 35-year-old Queensland mother said she was at the Gold Coast Airport waiting to board a plane for Sydney when she got the call around 8:30 AM.

Gray said, "I won't lie, there was a split second that I considered saying no [to the kidney], but, you know, I'm not crazy." Yes, a different decision would make her certifiable.

Meanwhile, Taylor just said her goodbyes to her hunky beau, Travis Kelce, who flew to Sydney to support the singer at her concert and spend quality time with her at the zoo.

Play video content TMZ Studios