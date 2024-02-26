Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, Why This Relationship Works When Her Others Didn't

Play video content TMZ Studios

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a secret sauce that makes their relationship work in ways their prior relationships didn't, and that becomes evident in Monday night's FOX primetime special, "TMZ Investigates: Taylor and Travis, Ultimate Love Story."

Think about it ... Taylor's past relationships include Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles and others. See any common threads? Yep, they're all in Taylor's lane -- entertainment. It's impossible to match Taylor's success, and that inevitably gives way to conflict, jealousy, competitiveness, and on and on.

Travis breaks the mold. He's not only in a different field ... he's top of the heap. He's not competing with Taylor or comparing her success with his. He's conquered his profession and is comfortable and, as Skip Bayless puts it ... they can relate to each other on a star level.

As Dr. Phil says ... not only are they NOT jealous of each other's success, each actually celebrates the success of the other. They are each other's cheerleader.

Play video content TMZ Studios