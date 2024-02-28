Brazilian Soccer Journalist Claims Team Mascot Sexually Harassed Her At Game

A soccer reporter who was covering a famed rivalry game in Brazil over the weekend says she was forced to go to cops following the conclusion of the match ... after she claims one of the team's mascots sexually harassed her.

Canal Monumental journalist Gisele Kumpel alleged the misconduct happened while she was on the sidelines of Sunday's Grêmio vs. Sport Club Internacional tilt -- which soccer aficionados call "Gre-Nal."

Kumpel said in an interview with GloboEsporte that at several points during the match, Internacional's masked cheerleader, known as Saci, began making gestures at her ... before he bent over and looked down at her phone.

Then, according to Kumpel, following a big goal by Internacional in the second half ... Saci grabbed her and made kissing noises.

"He stopped next to me and simply hugged me," she told GE. "He hugged me. Even with the mask on, he pushed my head and made to kiss me. I could hear the kiss crack and I felt his sweat."

Kumpel went on to say she was the only female reporter in attendance ... and the only one who Saci embraced.

"Another day of women wanting to do their job in football and suffering for it with some idiots who are criminals," she wrote in a post on X ... while adding photos of her reporting the incident to local authorities. "I'm going to the end so that no other woman goes through this."

Internacional officials said in a statement to the U.S. Sun that they've suspended the person in the Saci costume as they and law enforcement continue to investigate the allegations.

Kumpel, meanwhile, said she's doing OK despite the incident ... writing on her social media page, "Everything is fine."