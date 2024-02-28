Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Dan Dakich Says Increased Police Presence, Big Fines Will Fix Court-Storming Issue

Dan Dakich On Court-Storming Here's How I'd Fix It ... More Cops & Bigger Fines!!!

2/28/2024 12:30 AM PT
ALL HELL BREAKING LOOSE

Dan Dakich says college basketball fans advocating for the end of court-stormings need to relax ... telling TMZ Sports the solution to the problem is super simple.

According to the former Hoosiers star ... all schools need to do in order to avoid issues with the end-of-game fan rush is beef up police presence on nights where it's likely to happen.

"The biggest deterrent is you get the cops -- the police -- big bright jackets," Dakich said, "you surround the [losing] team, and no one's coming."

court storming wake forest
Getty

Dakich explained the protection from cops would still allow students to celebrate their universities' biggest in-season achievements while keeping the most vulnerable safe. And, if schools fail to properly prepare for the potential outcome and things do get out of hand, he thinks hefty fines would make sure they stay on top of things.

"You've got to make it hurt," Dakich said of the penalties. "You've got to make it a million."

Of course, many in and out of the sport have called for an end to the longstanding tradition after Kyle Filipowski was injured by Wake Forest supporters after they rushed the floor following an 83-79 win on Saturday.

In fact, Jay Bilas -- an ESPN analyst and a former Duke player -- suggested citations or even arrests should be imposed in order to stop the madness.

But, Dakich -- who actually had one of his players sustain a serious injury in a court-storming situation during his time as Bowling Green head coach -- made it clear ... he's entirely opposed to all of that.

"There's like a 10 court-stormings a month," Dakich said. "One time a Dukie a tweaks an ankle, and we're out of our minds!!"

