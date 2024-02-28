Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kentucky Couple Gets Hitched At A Gas Station Bathroom

KENTUCKY COUPLE GET HITCHED IN GAS STATION BATHROOM ... Fuelin' the Love!!!

2/28/2024 12:45 AM PT
Tiana and Logen Abney's Gas Station Bathroom Wedding Photos
Tiana and Logen Abney

A Kentucky couple's nuptials became a one-stop shop for love and convenience ... taking place in a gas station bathroom.

Tiana Abney tells TMZ about how she and her partner Logen went from joking about it to actually saying "I do" in the famous "disco bathrooms" of the HOP Shops convenience store in Verona, KY ... pulling the whole thing off in a matter of 3 weeks.

GAS STATION CEREMONY
They tell us the gas station didn't just provide the venue -- on Valentine's Day, no less -- they covered the whole shebang, with expenses totaling between $700 to $800!

And, if that wasn't sweet enough, they threw in a wedding cake!

Gas Station Bathroom Wedding -- Behind The Scenes
Tiana and Logen Abney

As you can see by the pics, there was quite the turnout to Tiana and Logen's bathroom ceremony -- from parents and siblings to friends, cousins and coworkers, everyone they knew seemed to be there.

gas station wedding_Tiana and Logen Abney
Tiana and Logen Abney

The gas station even closed the restrooms for a whole 2 hours to accommodate the ceremony ... offering free fountain drinks to other customers as a token of appreciation for the inconvenience -- which seems counterintuitive when ya can't go pee, but a nice gesture, nonetheless.

gas station wedding_Tiana and Logen Abney 2
Tiana and Logen Abney

There is a limit to the HOP Shops hospitality, though ... no lifetime discounts for the newlyweds. With the price of gas, that would've been the ultimate wedding gift!

gas station wedding_Tiana and Logen Abney 3
Tiana and Logen Abney

On its website, HOP Shops bragged the wedding is a reminder "love knows no bounds and that true romance can be found in the most unexpected of places."

Bet the happy couple's gassed for their wedding pics!!!

