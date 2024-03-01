Lil Wayne Confrontation With Lakers Security Guard Caught On Video

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports has obtained video of the confrontation Lil Wayne had with a Lakers security guard on Thursday night ... and you can see he was so upset over the interaction, he bolted from the game immediately.

In the clip, Wayne -- wearing a cream-colored hoodie, black cap and headphones -- can be seen trying to get to his courtside seat with a few friends ... when, suddenly, several Crypto.com Arena officials seem to tell him to stop.

One man in a grey polo with a walkie-talkie clipped to the collar then appears to have words with the "How To Love" crooner ... seemingly gesturing to him that he needs to get to his chair via a different route.

Wayne's clearly pissed over the chat ... check out the vid, he throws up his hands in a "Come on!" motion -- before he then just jets out of the building.

One witness who was just a few yards from the scene, MaxMarketPros' Joseph Stirling, says it all happened in the second quarter of the game ... after Wayne seemed to have some troubles finding his seat. Stirling added that following the incident, he didn't see Wayne the rest of the night.

At first, Wayne wrote on his X page that he was "treated like s***" ... although during a Friday morning appearance on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed," he seemed to relent that it was all just a big misunderstanding.

"They was just doing their job," the rapper said.

But, he did add that he felt like the encounter was "a little much."

"So," he said, "I was like, let's just leave."

