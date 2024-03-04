Becky G, Sebastian Lletget Still Going Strong ... Despite Cheating Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget are looking awfully cozy and coupled up in Frisco, TX ... despite dealing with cheating drama last year.

All signs point to them still going strong, based on these images shot Monday -- and obtained by TMZ -- while they were outside Summer Moon Coffee.

The "Fulanito" singer and the soccer star looked pretty damn happy while enjoying a bit of coffee amid a cuddle session on a park bench. Becky warmly smiled at her midfielder boo as he draped his arm around her shoulders.

This show of PDA comes after months of laying low -- the last time the pair was seen out and about was all the way back in November, which also involved a coffee date.

It seems 2024 is starting off on a better note for Becky and Sebastian ... who hit a snag in their relationship after the professional athlete was the alleged victim of an "extortion plot" amid cheating rumors in March.

Though the FC Dallas star admitted to "a 10-minute lapse in judgment" ... he hinted his accuser's infidelity allegation was filled with lies and falsities.

He did apologize to Becky, however -- who announced their engagement in December 2022 -- vowing to do better.

The couple wasn't doing well in the initial aftermath of the cheating drama, but reportedly got back on track by the end of 2023.

